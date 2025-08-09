Indian restaurateur alleges police inaction after burglary at Southampton restaurant

After burglars broke into Padharo, a popular vegetarian restaurant in Southampton, late at night last week, stealing several bottles of expensive alcohol and cash, the owner, Ankit Vaghela, said police did not come to the scene despite an emergency call and instead asked him to email CCTV footage of the three suspects. Burglars broke into Padharo, a popular Southampton vegetarian restaurant, stealing cash and expensive alcohol.(X-@Go_Southampton)

Vaghela reviewed the footage himself and found the cash register broken and left behind, but the cash missing. Some bottles from the bar were also smashed or stolen.

“It was very heartbreaking to be told that officers will be able to review the damage in three to five working days and that no forensics were available at the time,” news agency PTI quoted Vaghela as saying.

“There was glass everywhere. As a business, we can’t afford to remain closed and had to get things cleaned up and the glass fixed. We are still struggling to operate smoothly without a proper cash register, which will take time, but are determined to welcome our guests with the same level of service we are known for in the city,” he added.

Originally from Gujarat, Vaghela said a similar break-in happened around the same time last year when a burglar smashed through a different entrance but fled with injuries.

“It is extremely worrying and a safety concern as other businesses in the city centre have been similarly targeted. But we have to trust the process and hope for justice,” he said.

The recent break-in came just days after the restaurant hosted players from the Indian women’s cricket team, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, during their match against England.

The local community has shown strong support following a social media post from the restaurant.

“Please be extra vigilant. We would hate for anyone else to go through this. But we are determined. We’ve spent the time cleaning up the mess, and we are back open. We refuse to let this define us. Now, more than ever, we're relying on our wonderful community,” Vaghela said.

Hampshire Police, investigating the July 31 incident, said they take such cases seriously.

“Every deployment decision is based on informed risk assessments to make sure the most serious cases are prioritised, and officers are on scene where there is an immediate threat to life or a crime in action,” the police said.

“On this occasion, based on the initial information we were given regarding the offenders no longer being at the scene, our investigation could get underway without any immediate attendance. That investigation is progressing with lines of enquiry identified, such as CCTV, and we are in touch with the victim to provide them updates on our investigation,” the statement added.

With PTI inputs