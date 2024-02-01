Yet another Indian student found dead in Cincinnati, marking third such incident in US within a week

An Indian student was discovered dead in Cincinnati, marking the third such incident in the United States within a week. While the cause of the student's death is unknown this has become a devastating trend worrying students living in the US and their parents alike. Third Indian student found dead in the US in a week, raising concerns among students and parents.

Third Indian student to die in US this week

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student, recently completed his MBA in the US. On January 16, met a horrifying fate when he was brutally attacked by Julian Faulkner, a homeless drug addict. Saini had shown kindness by offering chips, water, coke, and a jacket to Faulkner, who had been offered shelter at the store where Saini worked. Unfortunately, the situation took a dark turn when Saini asked Faulkner to leave, leading to Faulkner attacking him with a hammer causing his death.

Neel Acharya, a computer science major at Purdue University, went missing on January 28. His body was later found on the university campus. Neel's mother, Goury Acharya, sought help on social media, appealing for information about her missing son. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

