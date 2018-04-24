Indian woman who married Pakistani national while on pilgrimage gets visa extension

Pakistani authorities have granted a six-month extension of the visa of an Indian woman, Kiran Bala, who converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man while visiting Lahore.

The interior ministry approved the extension of the visa on Monday, officials said.

Kiran Bala, who has taken the name Amna Bibi after her conversion, was granted a Pakistani visa valid from April 12 to 21 to visit Lahore for the Baisakhi festival. She married a man named Muhammad Azam, whom she reportedly befriended on social media, while in Lahore and said she did not want to return to India.

Azam confirmed the news that his wife’s visa had been extended for six months. “I will receive the passport and several other documents on Tuesday,” he said.

The interior ministry, acting on the orders of the Lahore high court, had summoned Kiran Bala and her husband to Islamabad. The couple appeared before the relevant officer on Monday but there was a delay as she did not have her passport.

Kiran Bala’s passport was with the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), which keeps the travel documents of visiting Indian pilgrims. Her passport was needed for verification of the first visa.

After much delay, the ETPB shared her Indian passport, following which her visa was verified. After this, approval was granted for extending her visa.

Talking to the local media, Kiran Bala said: “I am hopeful of getting Pakistani nationality too.”