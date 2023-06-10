Indian-origin BBC anchor apologises on air after referring to marine algae as 'seaweed'

Indian-born British journalist Amol Rajan at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) apologised after an environmentalist corrected him on-air Friday for using the offensive term “seaweed” when referring to “marine algae.”

Rajan immediately apologised for using the word "seaweed" (Daily Mail)

English naturalist Chris Packham asked host Amol Rajan to not use the common nickname when talking about the ocean plant that has recently swamped a beach on the southwestern coast of the UK, reported The New York Post.

“I’ll politely last ask you to mind your language. Can we call it marine algae rather than seaweed? The weed word puts it at an immediate disadvantage, doesn’t it?” said Packham.

Rajan interrupted his guest and regretted his mistake.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. And that’s important because I actually looked it up and I still got it wrong,” the host said.

The conversation had changed its path after the host said, “a mass of noisome seaweed is causing a huge stink” in the beautiful seaside town of Weymouth, Dorset, forcing bathers to wade through a “carpet of magnetic kelp.”

Focus on the ‘bright’ side

Another guest on the show and also a frequent visitor to the Weymouth beach said she had tried to swim through the algae in recent weeks, but couldn't do it owing to the prevailing smell that she drove to another beach some 40 miles away.

Packham said that those complaining about the stink need to “get a grip” and should focus on the importance of the sea algae — which acts as an oxygen producer, a fish breeding ground, and a vital link in the oceanic food chain, particularly along the UK coast.

The conservationist said the recent swarm of marine algae on the UK’s beaches will only be a temporary issue and can be blamed on unseasonal winds.

A ‘mistake,’ again

Despite correcting Rajan for using the offensive term, Packham referred to the kelp as seaweed while urging beachgoers to take their children to the beach in spite of the algae piles.

“Get them popping the pneumatocysts on the bladderwrack. Get them slipping and sliding over that seaweed because it can be great fun and recognize that this material plays a global role,” he said.

Rajan, who had just apologised for the mistake, did not correct Packham for using the slur.

