Indian-origin doctor Rachandeep Singh arrested in San Francisco for sexually assaulting colleague

An Indian-origin doctor from Sacramento-area facing sexual battery charges was reportedly arrested at San Francisco International Airport last week. Dr. Rachandeep Singh has been accused of touching his colleague against her will. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office started investigating doctor Rachandeep Singh on April 26 (Sacramento Sheriff/Twitter, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they started investigating the accused doctor on April 26 after they received a report from an employee at the River Pointe Post-Acute Care Facility on Fair Oaks. Rachandeep was the facility's medical director, the sheriff's office confirmed. The administration later removed him from the facility. He also oversaw two other facilities in Stockton and San Joaquin County, according to CBS News.

The Sacramento Sheriff tweeted about the case on June 19. “Dr. Singh was removed from the facility by their administration. Singh was identified as the facility’s medical director, and detectives learned he oversaw at least two other facilities as the medical director in the City of Stockton and the San Joaquin County areas. Based on the subsequent investigation results, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office elected to file felony sexual battery charges against Singh and issued a warrant for his arrest,” the tweet reads.

“Singh was arrested yesterday (June 17, 2023) by the San Francisco Police Department at the San Francisco International Airport. He was booked into custody at the San Mateo County Jail but released on bail the same day. He is scheduled to appear in court in Sacramento on August 17, 2023, at 3:00 PM,” it says. The tweet adds that detectives are looking for other potential victims of Rachandeep as he holds positions in various areas across the region.

Anyone with information about the case has been urged by detectives to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. One can also send tip information at sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).