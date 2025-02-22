Indian-origin Ruby Dhalla disqualified from race for Canada PM post: ‘Shocked, deeply disappointed'

Ruby Dhalla, the Indo-Canadian candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party and Canada's Prime Ministerial office, said on Saturday she has been disqualified from running for the top post. Ruby Dhalla, a former Canada MP, said that the Liberal Party levelled "false" allegations against her. (X/@DhallaRuby)

She described the decision as both "shocking and deeply disappointing, especially since it was leaked to the media".

In a post on X, Dhalla said that the allegations levelled against her by the party "are false and fabricated". She said that the "tactics" used to dismiss her from the race confirm that her campaign's "message was resonating, we were winning, and the establishment felt threatened".

"One day it was foreign interference, one day it was campaign violations - all in an attempt to keep me from debating Carney and winning," she added.

Dhalla reaffirmed her commitment to continue standing up for Canadians and fight for Canada.

This came just a day after Dhalla dismissed Canadian media reports alleging interference by India in her campaign. The Globe and Mail had said that the Liberal Party had sent her questions, including those related to the "possible foreign interference in her leadership campaign from the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The party however formally denied that charge, with a spokesperson telling CBC news that none of the questions were related to foreign interference.

Dhalla, had in January, announced her bid to participate in the leadership of the ruling Liberal Party to succeed prime minister Justin Trudeau.

"As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That's my promise to you," she had posted on X.

Born to Punjabi immigrants in Manitoba's Winnipeg, Ruby Dhalla was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004 from the erstwhile riding of Brampton-Springdale.

Justin Trudeau had in January first week announced his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party, citing internal battles and saying that he cannot be the "best option" in the next election.

The 53-year-old said that he will continue to serve the top post till a new leader is chosen "through a robust, nationwide competitive process".