Who is Ruby Dhalla, the Indian-origin ex-MP in race for Canada PM post?
Ruby Dhalla was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Punjabi immigrants.
Former Indo-Canadian MP Ruby Dhalla has announced her bid to participate in the leadership race of the ruling Liberal Party to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Dhalla entered the race on the eve of the deadline for candidates to declare themselves (January 23) even though her campaign will still have to submit the fee of 350,000 Canadian dollars ($243,195) to qualify.
Days after the announcement, Dhalla said that she would deport illegal immigrants if elected. "As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That's my promise to you," she wrote on X.
Ruby Dhalla is latest entrant into the race which features headliners former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney. Also present are Cabinet Minister Karina Gould and Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya.
Who is Ruby Dhalla?
- Dhalla was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004 from the erstwhile riding of Brampton-Springdale.
- She, along with Conservative Nina Grewal, was among the first women of Indian origin to be elected to the House.
- She was -re-elected in 2006 and 2008, but lost in 2011 and opted not to contest in 2015 when the Liberals came into power with a majority.
- Besides being in politics, Dhalla has also been a model, and is currently a hotelier.
- Ruby Dhalla also starred in a Bollywood-inspired film, Kyon? Kis Liye?, and was the runner-up in the 1993 Miss India-Canada pageant.
- She touts her experience in business, saying that it is important to “have someone who has actually run a business but has started from the grassroots and from the ground up”.
- Dhalla's poll pitch is to “bring Canada’s stature back on the world stage”.