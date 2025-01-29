Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Ruby Dhalla, the Indian-origin ex-MP in race for Canada PM post?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 01:14 PM IST

Ruby Dhalla was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Punjabi immigrants.

Former Indo-Canadian MP Ruby Dhalla has announced her bid to participate in the leadership race of the ruling Liberal Party to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Former MP Ruby Dhalla, who announced she will seek the leadership of the Liberal Party.(Credit: Ruby Dhalla/X)
Former MP Ruby Dhalla, who announced she will seek the leadership of the Liberal Party.(Credit: Ruby Dhalla/X)

Dhalla entered the race on the eve of the deadline for candidates to declare themselves (January 23) even though her campaign will still have to submit the fee of 350,000 Canadian dollars ($243,195) to qualify.

Days after the announcement, Dhalla said that she would deport illegal immigrants if elected. "As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That's my promise to you," she wrote on X.

Ruby Dhalla is latest entrant into the race which features headliners former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney. Also present are Cabinet Minister Karina Gould and Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

Who is Ruby Dhalla?

  • Ruby Dhalla was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Punjabi immigrants.
  • Dhalla was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004 from the erstwhile riding of Brampton-Springdale.
  • She, along with Conservative Nina Grewal, was among the first women of Indian origin to be elected to the House.

    Also Read | India actively interfering in Canada’s polls: Federal inquiry

  • She was -re-elected in 2006 and 2008, but lost in 2011 and opted not to contest in 2015 when the Liberals came into power with a majority.
  • Besides being in politics, Dhalla has also been a model, and is currently a hotelier.
  • Ruby Dhalla also starred in a Bollywood-inspired film, Kyon? Kis Liye?, and was the runner-up in the 1993 Miss India-Canada pageant.
  • She touts her experience in business, saying that it is important to “have someone who has actually run a business but has started from the grassroots and from the ground up”.
  • Dhalla's poll pitch is to “bring Canada’s stature back on the world stage”.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On