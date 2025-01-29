Who is Ruby Dhalla, the Indian-origin ex-MP in race for Canada PM post?

Former Indo-Canadian MP Ruby Dhalla has announced her bid to participate in the leadership race of the ruling Liberal Party to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Former MP Ruby Dhalla, who announced she will seek the leadership of the Liberal Party.(Credit: Ruby Dhalla/X)

Dhalla entered the race on the eve of the deadline for candidates to declare themselves (January 23) even though her campaign will still have to submit the fee of 350,000 Canadian dollars ($243,195) to qualify.

Days after the announcement, Dhalla said that she would deport illegal immigrants if elected. "As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That's my promise to you," she wrote on X.

Ruby Dhalla is latest entrant into the race which features headliners former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney. Also present are Cabinet Minister Karina Gould and Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

Who is Ruby Dhalla?

