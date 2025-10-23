Indian-origin security expert Paul Kapur takes oath as US Asst Secretary of State

Indian-American academic S Paul Kapur on Thursday took oath as the next Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia. Indian-American academic S Paul Kapur.(X/State_SCA)

Kapur will be America’s principal diplomatic official handling ties with India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, as reported by HT.

“Welcome to @State_SCA, Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur! This morning Dr. Kapur was officially sworn in as the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs,” the department wrote in a post on X.

Earlier this month, the United States Senate had confirmed Paul Kapur's appointment.

Who is Paul Kapur?