Indian-origin Singapore immigration officer jailed for granting visit passes in exchange for sexual favours

An Indian-origin Singapore immigration officer was on Thursday sentenced to 22 months in jail for obtaining sexual favours from applicants. The 55-year-old officer was sentenced based on three similar charges, with court papers detailing his encounters in 2022 and 2023.(Pixabay/ Representational)

The officer allegedly asked for sexual favours in exchange for helping people get visit passes, PTI news agency quoted a media report in Singapore as saying.

The officer, identified as Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, was an inspector with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and was charged with corruptly obtaining gratification in the form of sexual acts in exchange for helping people with short-term visit applications.

‘Accused exploited young foreigners’

The prosecution alleged that the accused had exploited “young foreigners”, PTI quoted Channel News Asia.

“Instead of acting as a custodian of our borders and as an impartial, unbiased, public representative of Singapore, the accused exploited these young foreigners,” the prosecution submitted, while calling this an “appalling case”.

The 55-year-old officer was sentenced based on three similar charges, with court papers detailing his encounters in 2022 and 2023. These included Indian nationals aged between 25 and 30, who had come to Singapore for their education, according to the channel report. The officer was charged in 2023 and suspended from duty in April the same year, according to the ICA.

Kannan, who was responsible for overseeing a team which processed visa extension requests, pleaded guilty to the three corruption charges in July. While there were guidelines in place for the short-term visa extensions, the subordinates working for Kannan would often consult him on these if they came across any difficulties. Therefore, the officer could approve or reject applications based on his discretion.