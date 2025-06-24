Indian-origin student convicted after committing sexual act with classmate's teddy bears at Northumbria University

An Indian-origin student at the Northumbria University broke into a female classmate's dorm room and allegedly committed sexual acts with her teddy bears, according to police. Yadav is a civil engineering undergraduate at the Northumbria University in Newcastle, United Kingdom. (Wikimedia Commons)

The student, Udkarsh Yadav, 18, who is the son of a building magnate in India according to UK's Daily Express, was able to access to the classmate's bedroom through a faulty gym card, which allowed him access to all rooms.

He was handed a suspension of 2 years, with rehabilitation requirements, and directed to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a fine of £117 for three soft toys and bed covers as punishment.

Yadav is a civil engineering undergraduate at the Northumbria University in Newcastle, United Kingdom. The gym card that he used was reportedly wrongly set up, granting him access to all areas of the university.

‘Don’t think I have ever come across something like this,' says Newcastle court judge

The counsel for the prosecution, Jennifer Coxon, said that after the female student's room was broken into, the key card had been traced to Yadav as the intruder. Coxon said that the DNA from the substance found on the student's bed was also linked to Yadav.

Following this, Yadav admitted to the offence, stating that he was “overcome with desire”.

Meanwhile, defending counsel Shada Mellor said that Yadav had chosen to study in the UK because he wanted to “leave a lasting impact on the world”, while admitting that his actions were “wholly out of character”.

“I don't think I have ever come across anything like this before. It really is hard to imagine what was going through the defendant's mind when he did this,” Recorder Mark McKone KC said.

The judicial officer said that the victim had been at home with her family when the offence was committed.

Meanwhile, Yadav was shifted from the university accommodation and asked to arrange for an alternative residence. Pleading against his visa withdrawal, Yadav's counsel Mellor said that he wanted to complete a master's degree in the course. Mellor submitted before court that the university had said it would consider the same.