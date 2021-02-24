IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Indian-origin woman in Singapore tortures Myanmarese-origin maid to death
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
world news

Indian-origin woman in Singapore tortures Myanmarese-origin maid to death

Five months into her new maid's employment, Gaiyathiri Murugayan began abusing her, punching and stamping on her and starving her until she was only 24-kgs, reported Channel News Asia.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:18 AM IST

A 40-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore has pleaded guilty to torturing her 24-year-old Myanmarese-origin maid to death, even as the prosecution said that she abused, starved, tortured and ultimately killed her in a manner that would shock anyone's conscience.

Five months into her new maid's employment, Gaiyathiri Murugayan began abusing her, punching and stamping on her and starving her until she was only 24-kgs, reported Channel News Asia.

Days before Piang Ngaih Don died of a brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck, she was starved and tied to a window grille at night and assaulted if she tried to rummage for food from the dustbin, the report said.

Gaiyathiri, who could be jailed for life, has pleaded guilty to 28 charges, including culpable homicide, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by starvation, voluntarily causing hurt by a heated substance and wrongful restraint that eventually led to the death of her maid from Myanmar, the report said.

Another 87 charges will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that the victim came to Singapore to work for Gaiyathiri in May 2015 in what was her first job overseas as she was poor and needed to support her three-year-old son.

Closed-circuit television footage from cameras installed in the house to monitor the victim and the children showed the abuse carried out in the last 35 days of the victim's life, the report said.

An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body. She had died of hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy - a type of brain injury - with severe blunt trauma to the neck. She was emaciated and in a poor nutritional state and would have died of starvation if it had been sustained further, according to the report.

The prosecution, led by Senior Counsel Mohamed Faizal, asked for life imprisonment, saying that this is the only sentence "that would speak to the harms that have been occasioned and the outrage felt by the community by such a shocking series of events".

He said Gaiyathiri abused, starved, tortured and ultimately killed the helper in a manner that would shock anyone's conscience, according to the report.

Parties will return at a later date for sentencing. The penalties for culpable homicide not amounting to murder are life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years' jail, a fine and caning. Women cannot be caned.

Prema's case is pending, while Gaiyathiri's husband also faces pending charges for maid abuse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime
Close
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
world news

Biden admin reverts to 2008 version of citizenship test

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:51 AM IST
On December 1 last year, USCIS implemented a revised naturalisation civics test, called the 2020 civics test, as part of a decennial test review and update process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on virus, China, climate

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:49 AM IST
After about a two-hour virtual meeting between the two leaders and their staffs on Tuesday, Biden said that they had agreed to cooperate to strengthen the World Health Organization and industrial supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals, including provisions aimed at protecting workers that she herself helped add to the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.(REUTERS)
For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals, including provisions aimed at protecting workers that she herself helped add to the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden trade czar Tai eagerly awaited in Washington and Brussels

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Biden's trade officials agree with her about the need to make trade relevant to everyday people to rebuild confidence in the global trade body
READ FULL STORY
Close
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
world news

Indian-origin woman in Singapore tortures Myanmarese-origin maid to death

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Five months into her new maid's employment, Gaiyathiri Murugayan began abusing her, punching and stamping on her and starving her until she was only 24-kgs, reported Channel News Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tianwen, the title of an ancient poem, means “Quest for Heavenly Truth.”(AP)
Tianwen, the title of an ancient poem, means “Quest for Heavenly Truth.”(AP)
world news

China's Mars craft enters parking orbit before landing rover

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:39 AM IST
A successful bid to land Tianwen-1 would make China only the second country after the US to place a spacecraft on Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and defence minister Lorenzo Guerini joined him to meet Attanasio's widow and three daughters, who flew home with the bodies.(AFP)
Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and defence minister Lorenzo Guerini joined him to meet Attanasio's widow and three daughters, who flew home with the bodies.(AFP)
world news

Body of Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo returns home

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Luca Attanasio, 43, died on Monday after a World Food Programme convoy was ambushed in a dangerous part of eastern DRC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The World Food Program said that 15% of those surveyed by the organization in January 2021 said that they were making concrete plans to migrate - nearly double the percentage in 2018.(AFP)
The World Food Program said that 15% of those surveyed by the organization in January 2021 said that they were making concrete plans to migrate - nearly double the percentage in 2018.(AFP)
world news

Hunger in Central America skyrockets, UN agency says

Reuters, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:17 AM IST
New data released by the UN's World Food Program showed nearly 8 million people across the four countries are experiencing hunger this year, up from 2.2 million in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screen separates an employee assisting a customer at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC) Centre Branch in Singapore, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg/ Representative image)
A screen separates an employee assisting a customer at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC) Centre Branch in Singapore, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg/ Representative image)
world news

Singapore trials smartphone app offering mini check-ups

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:02 AM IST
The application, developed by Singapore startup Nervotec, is what construction firm Kajima considers its first line of defence against another outbreak of the coronavirus in Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual joint press conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual joint press conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

US, Canada align policies to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, says Joe Biden

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:46 AM IST
According to New York Post, President Biden said that he and Trudeau agreed to work together to counter China's influence and to combat racism and global warming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident.(REUTERS)
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident.(REUTERS)
world news

FAA orders high-tech inspections of jet engines on Boeing 777s

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:25 AM IST
The Federal Aviation Administration’s airworthiness directive mandates that the titanium fan blades on certain Pratt & Whitney engines be examined immediately before they can return to service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo )
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo )
world news

'Received chemical burns to my face': Police captain recalls US Capitol riots

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:05 AM IST
She also said the riot at the US Capitol, where nearly 140 officers were injured and one officer was killed, "was by far the worst of the worst" of the events she has worked during her career as an officer, CNN reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
But a direct comparison of news consumption on Facebook and Reddit shows higher segregation on Facebook.(Reuters)
But a direct comparison of news consumption on Facebook and Reddit shows higher segregation on Facebook.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook users more likely to interact with info spread by users with akin views

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:58 AM IST
The researchers analyzed more than 100 million posts collected between 2010 and 2018 from Facebook, Gab, Reddit, and Twitter about controversial topics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman walks away after receiving a food box during a food distribution event in New York City on October 27. (AFP File Photo )
A woman walks away after receiving a food box during a food distribution event in New York City on October 27. (AFP File Photo )
world news

As women drop out of labour market, moms call for more aid

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:50 AM IST
At a Senate hearing earlier Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was asked multiple times about women who have dropped out of the labor market to take care of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (via social media/ twitter )
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (via social media/ twitter )
world news

Tech firms say there's little doubt Russia behind major hack

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Forensic investigators have estimated that at least 1,000 highly skilled engineers would have been required to develop the code that hijacked widely used network software from Texas-based SolarWinds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers deliver water to local residents in vehicles at Butler Stadium after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
Volunteers deliver water to local residents in vehicles at Butler Stadium after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

AP, Austin, Texas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The resignations are the first since the crisis began in Texas, and calls for wider firings remain in the aftermath of one of the worst power outages in US history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP