Indian-origin woman in Singapore tortures Myanmarese-origin maid to death
A 40-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore has pleaded guilty to torturing her 24-year-old Myanmarese-origin maid to death, even as the prosecution said that she abused, starved, tortured and ultimately killed her in a manner that would shock anyone's conscience.
Five months into her new maid's employment, Gaiyathiri Murugayan began abusing her, punching and stamping on her and starving her until she was only 24-kgs, reported Channel News Asia.
Days before Piang Ngaih Don died of a brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck, she was starved and tied to a window grille at night and assaulted if she tried to rummage for food from the dustbin, the report said.
Gaiyathiri, who could be jailed for life, has pleaded guilty to 28 charges, including culpable homicide, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by starvation, voluntarily causing hurt by a heated substance and wrongful restraint that eventually led to the death of her maid from Myanmar, the report said.
Another 87 charges will be considered in sentencing.
The court heard that the victim came to Singapore to work for Gaiyathiri in May 2015 in what was her first job overseas as she was poor and needed to support her three-year-old son.
Closed-circuit television footage from cameras installed in the house to monitor the victim and the children showed the abuse carried out in the last 35 days of the victim's life, the report said.
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body. She had died of hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy - a type of brain injury - with severe blunt trauma to the neck. She was emaciated and in a poor nutritional state and would have died of starvation if it had been sustained further, according to the report.
The prosecution, led by Senior Counsel Mohamed Faizal, asked for life imprisonment, saying that this is the only sentence "that would speak to the harms that have been occasioned and the outrage felt by the community by such a shocking series of events".
He said Gaiyathiri abused, starved, tortured and ultimately killed the helper in a manner that would shock anyone's conscience, according to the report.
Parties will return at a later date for sentencing. The penalties for culpable homicide not amounting to murder are life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years' jail, a fine and caning. Women cannot be caned.
Prema's case is pending, while Gaiyathiri's husband also faces pending charges for maid abuse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin reverts to 2008 version of citizenship test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on virus, China, climate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden trade czar Tai eagerly awaited in Washington and Brussels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin woman in Singapore tortures Myanmarese-origin maid to death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's Mars craft enters parking orbit before landing rover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo returns home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hunger in Central America skyrockets, UN agency says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore trials smartphone app offering mini check-ups
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, Canada align policies to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, says Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FAA orders high-tech inspections of jet engines on Boeing 777s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Received chemical burns to my face': Police captain recalls US Capitol riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook users more likely to interact with info spread by users with akin views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As women drop out of labour market, moms call for more aid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tech firms say there's little doubt Russia behind major hack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox