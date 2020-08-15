Indians in China facing twin challenges of Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy

world

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:51 IST

Indians both in the country and in China are facing the twin challenges of a pandemic and aggression at the border, India’s ambassador to China Vikram Misri said on Saturday, adding that citizens have to be united to face the challenge.

Addressing a gathering of Indians at India House on a muggy Beijing morning to mark India’s 74th Indepence Day, Misri said: “As… you just heard from the President’s (President Ram Nath Kovind’ Independence Day eve) address, 2020 has been a very unusual year, including for us here in China. We here, and people in India, of course, have had to face up to the twin challenges of Covid-19 as well as aggression on our borders.”

Referring to the twin challenges, Misri said facing up to them would require both effort and sacrifices.

As India’s ambassador to China, Misri has been at the centre of India’s efforts to keep channels of communication open on the boundary question in the opaque corridors of power in the Chinese capital.

Besides reaching out to other embassies and diplomats stationed in Beijing on New Delhi’s position on the border, Misri held two meetings this week with a senior functionary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and senior officer of the Central Military Commission (CMC), which administers the Chinese armed forces.

Misri’s meeting with Maj Gen Ci Guowei, director of CMC’s office of international military cooperation on Friday, came two days after the envoy met Liu Jianchao, deputy director of the CPC central committee’s foreign affairs commission.

The meetings are part of India’s outreach to the Chinese leadership to resolve the standoff.

In context of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, the Indian embassy, and Misri, have also coordinated evacuation flights in February, which flew back hundreds of Indians working and studying in China from Wuhan, the first epicentre of the pandemic from where the infection emerged late last year.

“You are in China, things have changed, also, in imperceptible ways, and I am sure in certain cases, this change is impacting upon many of you in daily life,” Misri told the Indian diaspora in context of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Assuring the Indian diaspora of help, Misri said even the government of China itself is deploying different policies in order to respond to the evolving pandemic situation and that “We have to adjust ourselves to those policies and do the best for our citizens”.