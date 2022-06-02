‘India-US solidarity for global good’, says Congressman Darren Soto

The solidarity between India and the United States is a force for global good, a top American lawmaker has said, noting that the two countries worked closely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congressman Darren Soto said he looks forward to continued collaboration between the US and India.

“Madam Speaker, I acknowledge the strong, multidimensional, and mutually vital partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of India,” Soto said in his remarks on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“Our two nations share a partnership for peace, progress, and prosperity. The solidarity between our two democratic countries and open economies is a force for global good,” he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Soto said, the two nations worked closely.

“There was robust collaboration in the health sector, including in vaccines, where the US provided raw materials to India for vaccine production during a time of surging cases in the country,” he said.

Sotto said one of the important pillars of this relationship is the enduring bridge provided by the Indian-American community in his district.

“I regularly meet with Indian-American community members, including successful hotel owner Mr Jan Gautam, and learn from them about our Indian friends and their progress,” he added.

“Support from the Indian-American community, through the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, was instrumental in assisting Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria,” the Congressman said.

“During my past trip to India, our delegation was briefed on the significance of advancements in Artificial Intelligence technology, its role in the relationship between our nations, and its possible applications to the industry and workforce,” he said.

“We met with former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, Aluru Seelin Kiran Kumar, where we discussed its organizational structure, mission focus, applications, and accomplishments.

“Later, in meetings with the former Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, we discussed the importance of space exploration and cybersecurity advancement, all in the context of collaboration between our great democracies,” Soto said.

He said he recently met the Indian Consul General to the Southeast, Swati Kulkarni.

“I learned about India's developmental efforts, including efforts through the recent announcement of the 2022-23 Union Budget,” he said.