Indo-Canadian community leaders start campaign to include Hinduphobia in Canada’s Human Rights Code

Toronto: Indo-Canadian community leaders in Canada have started a campaign to have Hinduphobia listed separately in the country’s Human Rights Code.

A backgrounder on this matter has been shared with the Federal Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights of the House of Commons and the matter was also raised when leaders of the community met with Canada’s Minister of National Defence Anita Anand on Saturday.

Anand was sympathetic to the concerns raised by the delegation that met her at her office in the town of Oakville in the province of Ontario, as she tweeted, “This morning, I met with members of our Hindu community. I was so pleased to hear about the incredible work that they are doing to engage with our youth. We discussed our collective ongoing work to ensure a country free from discrimination.”

Anand became the first person of Hindu origin to be appointed to a Cabinet position in Canada, when she was included in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s council of ministers after the 2019 elections, and was elevated to the defence portfolio in 2021.

Anand also assured the delegation, representing Hindu organisations in Canada, that she will facilitate communicating their concerns to relevant ministers.

The matter has also been raised with the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, which is currently chaired by Indo-Canadian Liberal Party MP Randeep Sarai.

Canada’s Human Rights Code (HRC) forbids discrimination on the basis of ‘ancestry, colour, race, citizenship, ethnic origin and creed’ and therefore, in general, speaks to the rights of all Canadians, including Hindus, to be free from hate and discrimination. It includes a ‘Glossary of Terms’ “such as Indigenous, anti-Black, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and anti-Asian to specifically recognise these religious, ethno-racial and geographic groups. However, the glossary does not mention Hinduphobia,” the paper to the Committee noted.

That lack of specific recognition for the term Hinduphobia has led to the phenomenon not being addressed, the submission argued. It added, “This error of omission has led to the worsening of systemic and institutional Hinduphobia and has become an impediment in the work that needs to be done to address this problem across public schools, workplaces and other institutions.”

These attempts come as at least two Hindu temples were vandalised late last year.

