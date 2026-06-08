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Indonesia orders tsunami evacuation of northern areas after Philippines earthquake

Indonesia ordered on Monday evacuations of northern areas threatened by tsunami waves after a 7.8-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 09:07 am IST
AFP |
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Indonesia ordered on Monday evacuations of northern areas threatened by tsunami waves after a 7.8-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines.

Officials in areas at highest risk were instructed to immediately direct their residents to evacuate in an orderly manner to higher ground. (REUTERS)

Officials in areas at highest risk -- the North Sulawesi capital, Manado, northern Gorontalo province and the Sangihe islands -- "are instructed to immediately direct their residents to evacuate in an orderly manner to higher ground," the national disaster agency said in a statement.

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It said the jolt was felt weakly in affected areas for two to three seconds, and the situation on the ground was "safe, calm and under control" for the moment.

"The public is urged not to panic, to prioritise the safety of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and children, and to always comply with official instructions," said spokesman Abdul Muhari.

 
indonesia tsunami threat evacuation plan
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