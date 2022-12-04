Indonesia raises warning to highest level as Semeru volcano erupts: Top updates

Indonesia has increased to the highest level a warning issued after the Semeru volcano on Java island erupted on Sunday, Reuters reported quoting Kompas TV. The evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun, a top regional administrator, Thoriqul Haq, told Kompas TV.

Here are top updates on this story:

1. Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, spewing a column of ash 1.5 km (1 miles) into the air.

2. Following the eruption, authorities warned residents to stay away from the eruption area.

3. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, warned residents not to conduct any activities within 5 km of the eruption centre.

Read more: Russia building massive army base in occupied Mariupol, show satellite images

4. Japan's meteorology agency said was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami there after the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported.

5. The volcano began erupting on Saturday, BNPB said in a statement.

6. Indonesian authorities have distributed masks to local residents, BNPB said in a statement.

7. With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10 km.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail