Home / World News / Indonesia raises warning to highest level as Semeru volcano erupts: Top updates

Indonesia raises warning to highest level as Semeru volcano erupts: Top updates

world news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:34 AM IST

Indonesia Semeru Volcano: The evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun, a top regional administrator said.

Indonesia Semeru Volcano: Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption.(AP)
Indonesia Semeru Volcano: Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Indonesia has increased to the highest level a warning issued after the Semeru volcano on Java island erupted on Sunday, Reuters reported quoting Kompas TV. The evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun, a top regional administrator, Thoriqul Haq, told Kompas TV.

Here are top updates on this story:

1. Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, spewing a column of ash 1.5 km (1 miles) into the air.

2. Following the eruption, authorities warned residents to stay away from the eruption area.

3. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, warned residents not to conduct any activities within 5 km of the eruption centre.

Read more: Russia building massive army base in occupied Mariupol, show satellite images

4. Japan's meteorology agency said was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami there after the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported.

5. The volcano began erupting on Saturday, BNPB said in a statement.

6. Indonesian authorities have distributed masks to local residents, BNPB said in a statement.

7. With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10 km.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
indonesia
indonesia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out