Home / World News / Indonesia to resume use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after reviewing blood clot concerns
world news

Indonesia to resume use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after reviewing blood clot concerns

In a statement, Indonesia's Food and Drug agency (BPOM) said that even though vaccination could lead to "adverse events" following immunisation, "the risk of death from Covid-19 is much higher."
Reuters, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Indonesia had previously delayed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine following the blood clot reports, saying it was awaiting the results of a review by WHO.(Reuters)

Indonesia's Food and Drug agency (BPOM) said on Friday it has approved the usage of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after reviewing reports the vaccine had caused blood clots among some recipients in Europe.

In a statement, the agency said that even though vaccination could lead to "adverse events" following immunisation, "the risk of death from Covid-19 is much higher."

"The benefits of giving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks," the agency said.

BPOM did caution against the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people with a low blood platelet count, known as thrombocytopenia, and blood clotting disorders.

Indonesia had previously delayed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine following the blood clot reports, saying it was awaiting the results of a review by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The European Medicines Agency said this week there were no indication the events were caused by the vaccination, a view echoed by the WHO. AstraZeneca also said its review had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 transmission on flight from New Delhi, in hotel corridor: Study

Myanmar security forces kill 9 protesters as Indonesia calls for end to violence

Meet programmer Vignesh Sundaresan, the mystery buyer of $69 mn digital artwork

Atlanta shooting: Biden, Harris to meet Asian-American leaders on Georgia visit

Indonesia has been grappling with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia – with 1,437,283 cases and 38,915 deaths.

The Southeast Asian nation kicked off its vaccine programme this January, after receiving its first shipment of the CoronaVac vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Indonesia received 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via the COVAX vaccine-alliance scheme this month and is set to receive some 10 million more in the next two months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia astrazeneca covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP