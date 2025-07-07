Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted on Monday, spewing an ash cloud around 18 kilometres tall. This is the third time Laki-Laki has erupted this year. As per authorities, no damage or casualities have been reported as of now. Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-metre-high twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores in eastern Indonesia, erupted at 11:05 am local time, spewing an ash cloud of 11 miles (X/@PRFMnews)

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-metre-high twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores in eastern Indonesia, erupted at 11:05 am local time, as per the volcanology agency.

"An eruption of Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano occurred... with the observed ash column height reaching approximately 18,000 m above the summit," the agency said.

The agency further warned of the possibility of hazardous lahar floods, which is a type of mud or debris flow of volcanic materials, in the region if heavy rain occurs.

Watch | Laki-Laki erupts in Indonesia

Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki latest eruption comes weeks after a previous eruption in June cancelled dozens of flights to and from Bali. The volcano’s alert status was increased the highest level after the eruption on June 18. Furthermore, the exclusion zone was abeen doubled to a 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius since then June.

June’s eruption also triggered an evacuation of certain villages after volcanic ash rained down on areas around the volcano. During this eruption, the ash cloud was recorded to be at least 10 kilometres tall.

Before this, an eruption in November 2024 killed at least nine people and injured dozen.

Indonesia is known for its high volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

Mount Lake-Laki, is twinned with another volcano named Perempuan which is calmer but taller than Laki-Laki at 1,703 metres.