Inspiration4: Meet members of SpaceX's upcoming ‘all-civilian’ mission

SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which, the Elon Musk-founded company has described as the world’s “first all-civilian mission to orbit,” will set off aboard a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday, September 15. The four crew members, said SpaceX, together represent the mission pillars of “leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.”

Also Read | SpaceX Inspiration4 to have 1st all civilian space mission with minimal training

Here’s a look at the crew members as they get ready for an exciting journey ahead:

(1.) Jared Isaacman (Leadership): An accomplished jet pilot, Isaacman, who is thirty-eight years old, is the mission commander for Inspiration4. In 1999, Isaacman, then aged only 16, started, from the basement of his home, Shift4Payments, which, today, is the leader in integrated payment processing solutions. He has participated in more than 100 air shows, and dedicated each performance to charitable causes. In 2011, Isaacman co-founded Draken International, the world’s largest private air force, which trains pilots for the United States Armed Forces.

He described this mission as a “personal and lifelong dream.” Isaacman said, “I recognise the tremendous responsibility which comes with commanding this mission. I hope it reinforces how far inspiration can take us, and the extraordinary achievements it leads to here on Earth.”

(2.) Hayley Arceneaux (Hope): At the age of 10, Arceneaux was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Now fully cured, she obtained an undergraduate degree in Spanish in 2014, and, in 2016, completed her Physician Assistant (PA) degree. Arceneaux currently works as a PA with leukemia and lymphoma patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, where she received treatment for cancer.

“The mission is not only raising crucial funds for the lifesaving work of St. Jude, but also showing cancer survivors that anything is possible,” Arceneaux said of Inspiration4.

(3.) Chris Sembroski (Generosity): A former member of the US Air Force, Sembroski always had a natural curiousity about outer space. In his college days, he served as a volunteer with ProSpace, a grassroot lobbying effort that called for legislation to help open space travel, and allow companies (such as SpaceX) to exist. After retiring from service in 2007, Sembroski earned Bachelor of Science (BS) in Professional Aeronautics.

About Inspiration4, Sembroski said, “It’s a dream come true. I hope that this flight will inspire kids to dream the impossible, ushering in a new era of space exploration open to all.”

(4.) Dr Sian Proctor (Prosperity): Born in Guam, an unincorporated territory of the United States, while her father was working with NASA, Dr Proctor is a geoscientist, explorer and science communication specialist. She has completed four analog missions (activities in simulated space conditions), and was a finalist at NASA’s Astronaut Program in 2009. Dr Proctor has a pilot licence, is SCUBA certified, and has been teaching geoscience for more than 20 years at the South Mountain Community College, in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Going to space has always been a dream of mine, and being able to inspire the world makes it even more special for me,” Dr Proctor said.