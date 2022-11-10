Home / World News / Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel: Report

Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel: Report

world news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: On Tuesday, Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a "terrorist" organisation.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: The channel is covering the anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: The channel is covering the anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.
Iranian forces have arrested an "agent" of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, while fleeing the Middle Eastern country, its semi-official Fars news agency said.

On Tuesday, Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a "terrorist" organisation.

"Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people," the agency added, describing the individual arrested.

iran

