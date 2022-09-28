Iran arrests ex-president’s daughter Faezeh Hashemi for ‘inciting rioters’

Iran arrested the daughter of a former president for “inciting rioters” in the capital Tehran on Tuesday night, the semi-official Tasnim reported, the latest indication of support for protests from high-profile Iranians and the government crackdown on them.

The report didn’t say what Faezeh Hashemi had done to encourage the unrest, which has roiled Iran since September 16.

Protests have attracted unprecedented public support from celebrities condemning the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by so-called morality police for her clothing.

Hashemi, who wears the long Islamic covering known as the chador, is a former MP and the daughter of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a co-founder of the Islamic Republic and two-time president who died in 2017.

She has clashed with authorities over government policies before, being arrested after protests in 2009 and indicted this year on charges of sacrilege and acting against the regime, after allegations that she insulted the Prophet Muhammad.

State media’s latest official figures, released Saturday, said 41 people had been killed in the unrest. Oslo-based Iran Human Rights said Tuesday it had confirmed the death of 76 protesters.

