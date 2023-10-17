News / World News / Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids: ‘Identity of child being formed’

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids: ‘Identity of child being formed’

ByMallika Soni
Oct 17, 2023 07:04 PM IST

Iran foreign language ban: In June 2022, Iran's ministry of education signaled its plan to begin a "trial to teach French" in schools.

Iran banned teaching of all foreign languages, including English and Arabic, in kindergartens and primary schools, with immediate effect, state media reported. "The teaching of foreign languages is prohibited in kindergartens, nursery schools and primary schools, because at this age, the Iranian identity of the child is being formed," Massoud Tehrani-Farjad, an education ministry official, said as per IRNA news agency.

Iran foreign language ban: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Iran foreign language ban: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

Iran had already banned the teaching of English in primary schools in 2018, although it is taught from secondary school onwards.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: France's Macron says 'Islamist terrorism' rising in Europe, all states at risk

"The ban on the teaching of foreign languages does not only concern English, but also other languages, including Arabic," Massoud Tehrani-Farjad said.

Persian is the only official language in Iran. In June 2022, Iran's ministry of education signaled its plan to begin a "trial to teach French" in schools across the country to "eliminate the monopoly of the English language".

In September, the country banned Iranian or dual-national students from attending international schools, saying children had an obligation to follow the country's school curriculum. The decision led to a sudden drop in the number of students in some international schools in Tehran, including French and German institutions, AFP reported.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out