Iran claims no knowledge of oil cargo US is trying to seize

“I don’t know anything about it,” Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia told reporters in Tehran on Sunday, when asked about the 2 million barrels of crude aboard the Greek-owned Achilleas tanker.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The morning sun rises behind oil rigs sitting in storage Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at a yard outside of Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)(AP)

Iran said it knew nothing about a cargo of oil that the US is trying to seize and claims was exported covertly by the Islamic Republic.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia told reporters in Tehran on Sunday, when asked about the 2 million barrels of crude aboard the Greek-owned Achilleas tanker.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in a US district court last week, alleging that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the IRGC-Qods Force shipped the oil abroad and disguised its origin to avoid American sanctions.

The department ordered the ship to sail to the US before Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump as president last month. The case could complicate the Biden administration’s attempts to re-engage with Tehran after Trump abandoned a nuclear accord in 2018 and crushed the economy through sanctions.

The lawsuit states that the ship’s owner, Capital Ship Management Corp., was deceived about where the oil came from.

Iran has increased petroleum exports in recent months, according to ship-tracking firms, though they remain far below levels from early 2018.

Global markets would be able to absorb more supplies of Iranian oil, Zamaninia said. Prices have risen rapidly since November due to the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines and because the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Counties and allies such as Russia are curbing supplies.

