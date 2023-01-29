Home / World News / Iran defense ministry’s ammunition depot hit by blast: Report

Iran defense ministry’s ammunition depot hit by blast: Report

world news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 06:15 AM IST

A “heavy explosion” was heard at an ammunition depot belonging to Iran’s Defense Ministry in the central Isfahan Province, state TV reported early Sunday.

Iran defense ministry’s ammunition depot hit by blast: Report.(Representational image)
Iran defense ministry’s ammunition depot hit by blast: Report.(Representational image)
Bloomberg |

A “heavy explosion” was heard at an ammunition depot belonging to Iran’s Defense Ministry in the central Isfahan Province, state TV reported early Sunday.

No fatalities were reported in the blast, the cause of which remains under investigation, a provincial official said on national television. A video published by state-run IRNA news agency showed police cars and a fire truck at the entrance of the facility.

Also read: Strong earthquake shakes Turkey-Iran border, at least 2 dead and several injured

Iran has in recent years reported a string of incidents and explosions near sensitive defense and nuclear sites in the province.

Authorities blamed Israel for an April 2021 attack on the key Natanz nuclear enrichment site that affected power supply to the facility and damaged a number of centrifuges. Authorities also said they foiled a plot by Israel’s Mossad spy agency in July to set off explosives at an unspecified “sensitive center” in Isfahan.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
iran
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out