Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019
Iran denies role in Saudi attacks in message to US: Report
The formal memo sent on Monday through the Swiss embassy emphasised that Iran has not played any role in this attack and denies and condemns” the US claims to the contraryworld Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:13 IST
Tehran
Iran has sent the United States a diplomatic note denying any role in attacks on Saudi oil installations and warning of a response to any action, state media said Wednesday.
The formal memo sent on Monday through the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Tehran, “emphasised that Iran has not played any role in this attack and denies and condemns” the US claims to the contrary, the official IRNA news agency said.
