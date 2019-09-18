e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Iran denies role in Saudi attacks in message to US: Report

The formal memo sent on Monday through the Swiss embassy emphasised that Iran has not played any role in this attack and denies and condemns” the US claims to the contrary

world Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Tehran
A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia September 14, 2019. T(Planet Labs Inc via REUTERS)
         

Iran has sent the United States a diplomatic note denying any role in attacks on Saudi oil installations and warning of a response to any action, state media said Wednesday.

The formal memo sent on Monday through the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Tehran, “emphasised that Iran has not played any role in this attack and denies and condemns” the US claims to the contrary, the official IRNA news agency said.

