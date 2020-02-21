Iran extends voting for two hours: state TV
Tehran
Electoral authorities in Iran extended voting for two hours in the Islamic republic’s parliamentary election on Friday, state television reported.
“Based on reports received from constituencies across the country pointing to the presence of people, the voting deadline has been extended for two hours” to 8:00 pm (1630 GMT), it said, quoting a statement from the National Elections Committee.
