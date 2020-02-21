e-paper
Iran extends voting for two hours: state TV

Electoral authorities in Iran extended voting for two hours in the Islamic republic’s parliamentary election on Friday, state television reported.

world Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:29 IST
Tehran
Voters with face masks fill out their ballots in the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Voters with face masks fill out their ballots in the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP)
         

“Based on reports received from constituencies across the country pointing to the presence of people, the voting deadline has been extended for two hours” to 8:00 pm (1630 GMT), it said, quoting a statement from the National Elections Committee.

