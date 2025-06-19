Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
What is Sejjil? Iran fires ultra-heavy, long-range ballistic missile at Israel: 5 things to know

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 07:13 PM IST

The Sejjil missile has an estimated range of around 2,000 km and a payload capacity of about 700 kg.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday said it fired Sejjil-2, an ultra-heavy, long-range ballistic missile, towards Israel.

The Sejjil missile measures approximately 18 m in length, 1.25 m in diameter, and weighs about 23,600kg.(X/Iran_in_India)
The Sejjil missile measures approximately 18 m in length, 1.25 m in diameter, and weighs about 23,600kg.(X/Iran_in_India)

"The twelfth wave of Operation 'True Promise 3' has begun with the launch of ultra-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil missiles," the Iranian embassy in India wrote on X, citing a statement by the guard corps. Follow LIVE updates here.

"Sejjil missiles, powered by solid fuel and with long-range capabilities, are among Iran’s most accurate and powerful strategic weapons. They possess the ability to penetrate and destroy critical enemy targets," it added.

According to The Times of Israel, the missile was intercepted by the IDF, with fragments causing minor damage to a vehicle.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day on Thursday after Israel struck a key Iranian nuclear site and Iranian missiles hit an Israeli hospital.

Also Read | Modern-day Hitler’ Khamenei ‘must cease to exist’: Israeli defence minister amid Iran conflict

Israel claimed that the site contained components and specialised equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development while Iran claimed that it targeted an Israeli military site, not the hospital. It also claimed that the damage at the hospital was due to a “blast wave” of the missile.

What do we know about Sejjil-2?

  • Iran’s Sejjil‑2 is a two-stage, solid‑fuel ballistic missile (MRBM) with an estimated range of around 2,000 km and a payload capacity of about 700 kg.
  • According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the missile measures approximately 18 m in length, 1.25 m in diameter, and weighs about 23,600kg.

  • Its solid propellant design gives it a strategic edge, allowing for quicker preparation and launch compared to older liquid-fueled systems like the Shahab series.
  • According to CSIS, the first test launch of the missile took place in 2008 and the missile reportedly flew 800km.
  • A second launch was conducted in May 2009 to test improved guidance and navigation systems. Four other flight tests have occurred since 2009, with the sixth test flying approximately 1,900 km into the Indian ocean.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
