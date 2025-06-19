What is Sejjil? Iran fires ultra-heavy, long-range ballistic missile at Israel: 5 things to know

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday said it fired Sejjil-2, an ultra-heavy, long-range ballistic missile, towards Israel. The Sejjil missile measures approximately 18 m in length, 1.25 m in diameter, and weighs about 23,600kg.(X/Iran_in_India)

"The twelfth wave of Operation 'True Promise 3' has begun with the launch of ultra-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil missiles," the Iranian embassy in India wrote on X, citing a statement by the guard corps.

"Sejjil missiles, powered by solid fuel and with long-range capabilities, are among Iran’s most accurate and powerful strategic weapons. They possess the ability to penetrate and destroy critical enemy targets," it added.

According to The Times of Israel, the missile was intercepted by the IDF, with fragments causing minor damage to a vehicle.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day on Thursday after Israel struck a key Iranian nuclear site and Iranian missiles hit an Israeli hospital.

Israel claimed that the site contained components and specialised equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development while Iran claimed that it targeted an Israeli military site, not the hospital. It also claimed that the damage at the hospital was due to a “blast wave” of the missile.

What do we know about Sejjil-2?

Iran’s Sejjil‑2 is a two-stage, solid‑fuel ballistic missile (MRBM) with an estimated range of around 2,000 km and a payload capacity of about 700 kg.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the missile measures approximately 18 m in length, 1.25 m in diameter, and weighs about 23,600kg.