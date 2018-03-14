 Iran FM Javad Zarif says Tehran ready to resolve differences with Saudis | world news | Hindustan Times
Iran FM Javad Zarif says Tehran ready to resolve differences with Saudis

Mohammad Javad Zarif says Tehran had also expressed willingness to improve ties with Saudi Arabia

world Updated: Mar 14, 2018 23:28 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gives a speech during the Munich Security Conference on February 18, 2018 in Munich.(AFP File Photo)

Iran’s foreign minister has expressed a willingness to resolve differences with Saudi Arabia as part of Tehran’s desire for stability in the region.

Mohammad Javad Zarif says Tehran had also expressed willingness to improve ties with Saudi Arabia when Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Iran during the Yemen crisis, but the Kingdom’s response was not warm.

Zarif made his remarks in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo television late Tuesday.

Zarif is in Islamabad this week for a three-day visit that ends Wednesday.

Pakistan and Iran have had close ties in the past but recent regional alignments and Pakistan’s tilt toward Saudi Arabia perturbed Iran, particularly the assignment of a Pakistani former army chief to head a Saudi-led 39-nation Islamic military coalition to combat terrorism.

