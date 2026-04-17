'The camel dreams of cottonseed...': Iran mocks Trump's peace deal claims

Iranian state media on Thursday mocked US President Donald Trump over saying "US would have free Hormuz, free oil" as "successful" negotiations are going on.

Trump said prospects for a deal with Iran are looking very good.(Bloomberg)

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Sharing a clip of Trump, Iran's state-owned broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said the US president is "Building castles in the air!"

The state media also shared a Persian proverb: "'The camel dreams of cottonseed; sometimes gulping it down, sometimes eating it grain by grain"

Also Read: Trump says Iran to hand over enriched uranium, says there’s ‘a very good chance’ of deal

The proverb is used to describe something unrealistic, far-fetched hopes or fantasies.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video shared, Trump is seen talking about how "successful" peace negotiations are around the corner. He also said that when it happens, US will have free oil, free Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video shared, Trump is seen talking about how "successful" peace negotiations are around the corner. He also said that when it happens, US will have free oil, free Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now and I think it'll be, if it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon. And that'll give us free oil, free Hormoz straight, everything will be nice. What Trump said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now and I think it'll be, if it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon. And that'll give us free oil, free Hormoz straight, everything will be nice. What Trump said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump, striking a positive note on Thursday, told reporters that US and Iran could agree on a permanent ceasefire soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, striking a positive note on Thursday, told reporters that US and Iran could agree on a permanent ceasefire soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal,” Trump said, adding that talks between Washington and Tehran may soon take place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal,” Trump said, adding that talks between Washington and Tehran may soon take place. {{/usCountry}}

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"If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before."

The spike in confidence in Trump's statement could also stem from Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, meeting Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in Tehran as part of Islamabad’s push to mediate a peace agreement between the US and Iran.

Iran's nuclear ambitions and what Trump says

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Iran's nuclear ambitions have been a central talking point in the negotiations that took place in Islamabad last week. Though talks didn't not go through, the two nations are considering an extension of cease-fire to buy time to reach to an agreement.

Also Read | Watch: US Central Command releases footage of navy redirecting ship amid Hormuz blockade as Iran war stalemate persists

US has proposed a 20-year suspension of all nuclear activity by Iran. Meanwhile, Tehran suggested a halt of three to five years, according to people familiar with the proposals, Reuters reported.

In addition to Iran already doing it, US said it will also block the Strait of Hormuz, after talks failed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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