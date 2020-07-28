e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf: Satellite images

Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf: Satellite images

The use of dummy American warships has become an occasional feature of training by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and its naval forces, including in 2015 when Iranian missiles hit a mock-up resembling a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

world Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:21 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Iran's refurbished mockup aircraft carrier is seen towed by a tugboat near Bandar Abbas.
Iran's refurbished mockup aircraft carrier is seen towed by a tugboat near Bandar Abbas.(Reuters)
         

Iran has moved a mock-up US aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports.

The use of dummy American warships has become an occasional feature of training by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and its naval forces, including in 2015 when Iranian missiles hit a mock-up resembling a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

Tehran, which opposes the presence of US and Western navies in the Gulf, frequently holds naval war games in the strategic Strait, the conduit for some 30% of all crude and other oil liquids traded by sea.

One of the images taken on July 26 by US-based space technology firm Maxar Technologies showed an Iranian fast attack boat moving toward the model US carrier in the strategic waterway. Another image showed model planes lined up on the deck of the fake carrier.

“We cannot speak to what Iran hopes to gain by building this mock-up, or what tactical value they would hope to gain by using such a mock-up in a training or offensive exercise scenario,” said Commander Rebecca Rebarich, the spokeswoman for the US Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet.

“We remain confident in our naval forces’ ability to defend themselves against any maritime threat.”

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions that has sharply dropped Tehran’s oil exports.

Iran’s Guards in April said Tehran would destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf. Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened to block Hormuz if Iran is not able to export oil or if its nuclear sites are attacked.

There have been periodic confrontations between the Iranian Guards and the US military in the Gulf in recent years. US officials have said closing the Strait would be crossing a “red line” and America would take action to reopen it.

Iran cannot legally close the waterway unilaterally because part of it is in Omani territorial waters. However, ships that sail it pass through Iranian waters, which are under the responsibility of the Iran’s Guards naval force.

tags
top news
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 14.83 lakh with 47,703 cases in 24 hours
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 14.83 lakh with 47,703 cases in 24 hours
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
A million more affected by floods in Bihar, heavy rain forecast
A million more affected by floods in Bihar, heavy rain forecast
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
WE charity deal: Justin Trudeau to appear before parliamentary panel for questioning
WE charity deal: Justin Trudeau to appear before parliamentary panel for questioning
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In