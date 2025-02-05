Iran warns US' ‘maximum pressure’ policy will fail again, denies nuclear ambitions

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi criticised US President Donald Trump's decision to reimpose a "maximum pressure" strategy against Tehran, asserting that the policy would fail once again, as it did during Trump's first term. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday decided to reinstate the "maximum pressure" policy citing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.(Bloomberg)

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting, Araghchi condemned the US' approach to Iran.

"I believe that maximum pressure is a failed experiment and trying it again will turn into another failure," Araghchi said adding that Tehran was not pursuing nuclear weapons.

The "maximum pressure" policy was originally implemented by Donald Trump during his first term as US President.

Also Read | ‘Iran would be obliterated’: US President Donald Trump warns if it assassinates him

In 2018, he reimposed stringent sanctions on Iran, withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA had placed limits on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

After the US withdrawal, Iran adhered to the deal for another year but gradually began scaling back its commitments. Efforts have since been on to revive the deal but both sides have been unable to reach any kind of agreement.

Trump reinstated 'maximum pressure' policy on Tuesday

Donald Trump, who took over as US President for the second term on January 20, decided to reinstate the "maximum pressure" policy on Tuesday, citing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran denies any such ambition, insisting its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes.

"If the main issue is that Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons, it is achievable and is not much of a problem," Araghchi said.

Also Read | Iran test-fires anti-warship cruise missile that can ‘create hell’ for enemy warship

A longstanding religious decree, or fatwa, issued by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state, prohibits Iran from possessing a nuclear arsenal.

On Wednesday, Iran's nuclear agency chief Mohammad Eslami insisted that his country remains committed to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, saying "Iran does not have, and will not have a nuclear weapons programme".

Iran held nuclear talks with European nations before Trump's return

Meanwhile, in January, before Trump’s return to the White House, Iranian officials held constructive talks with Britain, France, and Germany over the nuclear issue. These discussions were described as "frank and constructive" by both sides.

Also Read | Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei names Hezbollah leader as his Lebanon 'representative'

Iranian diplomat Majid Takht-Ravanchi also confirmed earlier this month that a new round of talks was expected to take place "within a month," although a specific date has not yet been confirmed.

(With AFP inputs)