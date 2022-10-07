Mahsa Amini died of illness, not blows: Iran probe finds amid massive protests

The death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini was caused by illness rather than blows or beatings, said an official medical report published Friday, three weeks after she died in custody.

Iran's Forensic Organization said "Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body", in its report published on state television.

Mizan Online, the judiciary's website, said late Thursday that "hostile media" reported Sarina Esmailzadeh "had been killed by security forces at a rally" in Karaj, the regional capital of Alborz province.

Rights group Amnesty International said on September 30 that Esmailzadeh, 16, "died after being severely beaten in the head with batons" a week earlier.

Alborz province prosecutor Hossein Fazeli Harikandi said that an "initial investigation" shows she had "committed suicide", Mizan reported.

Esmailzadeh "jumped 20 minutes after midnight on September 24" from "a building situated near her grandmother's house" in the northeast of the city, Harikandi added.

"According to the medicolegal report, the cause of death was a shock caused by the impact," the prosecutor was quoted as saying.

"There had not been any riots in the part of Karaj where this incident happened."

On September 25, Tasnim news agency reported the arrest of "riot leaders" in "several districts of Karaj including Rajaishahr" adjacent to Azimieh where Harikandi said the girl died.

Mizan Online released a short video of Esmailzadeh's mother on Friday, in which she says that her daughter "had nothing to do with" the protests.

The judiciary on Wednesday also said the death of another 16-year-old girl, Nika Shahkarami, was not linked to Amini protests. She went missing on September 20 after a protest in the capital.

In a video sent on Thursday to foreign-based Persian-language media, Shahkarami's mother blamed the authorities for her death.

The demonstrations across Iran, dubbed "riots" by the authorities, have led to dozens of deaths -- mostly of protesters but also of members of the security forces -- and hundreds of arrests.

