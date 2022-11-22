Home / World News / Iran situation 'critical' with more than 300 killed in protests: UN rights chief

Iran situation 'critical' with more than 300 killed in protests: UN rights chief

world news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 03:52 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians rally in the western city of Kermanshah.(AFP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians rally in the western city of Kermanshah.(AFP)
Reuters |

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran was "critical", describing a hardening of the authorities' response to protests that have resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months.

Read more: Iran considered carrying out attack at FIFA, says Israel spy chief: Report

"We urge your authorities to address the people's demands for equality, dignity and rights instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests," said a spokesperson for U.N human rights chief Volker Turk at a Geneva press briefing.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing clothes deemed "inappropriate".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out