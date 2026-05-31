...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Iran's top negotiator sets condition for peace deal: 'No agreement with US till...'

The comments from Iran's top leadership comes at a time when a potential peace deal with the US to end the war in the region has been in a limbo.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 06:43 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
Advertisement

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Tehran will not accept any agreement ending its conflict with the US unless there is certainty that the Iranian people's rights are secured, state media reported on Sunday.

Ghalibaf's remarks come after reports said that Trump had sent back a new framework to be considered by Iran with "tougher" terms, though details remain unclear.

"There is no trust in the enemy's words and promises. Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return," he was quoted as saying. Ghalibaf made the remarks after taking an oath as the re-elected speaker of parliament alongside its presidium. Track updates on Iran-US war

"We will not approve any agreement until we are certain that the rights of the Iranian people have been upheld," Ghalibaf said.

The comments from Iran's top leadership comes at a time when a potential peace deal with the US to end the war in the region has been in a limbo.

Also read: ‘Show the terrorists' faces!’: Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant, student at centre of CBSE row, mocks familiar insults

Iran has put forward some conditions for the deal. It has demanded the release of $12 billion in frozen assets before engaging in substantive talks on its nuclear program, though Trump had earlier said that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile would be destroyed as "baseless", according to Iranian media.

Tehran has also insisted that Lebanon be included in any deal, amid Beirut accusing Israel of a "scorched-earth policy" as it expands operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

While it looked like the deal was close last week, Trump struck a less urgent tone, hinting at renewed military action in the Fox interview.

"I'm in no hurry," he said. "If we don't get what we want, we're going to end in a different way."

 
us iran war us iran conflict iran news iran us donald trump iran nuclear programme
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Iran's top negotiator sets condition for peace deal: 'No agreement with US till...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.