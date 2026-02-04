US shoots down Iranian drone, Tehran demands to shift talks venue | Top points

The existing tensions between Washington and Tehran have once again flared up after a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that reportedly approached an American aircraft carrier early Tuesday morning. The US said it had shot down an Iranian drone in "self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board”. The incident cast doubts on whether Iran and the US would still sit for the nuclear talks which are expected later this week.

Iran's president said he directed the country’s foreign minister to “pursue fair and equitable negotiations” with the United States.