US shoots down Iranian drone, Tehran demands to shift talks venue | Top points
US on Tuesday said it shot down an Iranian drone that was ‘aggressively’ approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.
The existing tensions between Washington and Tehran have once again flared up after a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that reportedly approached an American aircraft carrier early Tuesday morning. The US said it had shot down an Iranian drone in "self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board”. The incident cast doubts on whether Iran and the US would still sit for the nuclear talks which are expected later this week.
Also read: Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, shot dead
However, the plan for talks in Turkey looks on for now as there has been no word from either side to suggest otherwise.
Here is what we know about the fresh Iran-US flareup
- US shoots down Iranian drone: US on Tuesday said that its Navy fighter jet brought down an Iranian drone that was ‘aggressively’ approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The Shahed-139 drone was shot down by an F-35C fighter jet from the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was sailing about 500 miles (805 kilometers) from Iran’s southern coast, Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Iran's state media later reported that an Iranian drone had completed a “surveillance mission in international waters.”
- Merchant vessel harassed by Iranian forces: Before the drone shoot down, US said that Iranian forces harassed a US-flagged and US-crewed merchant vessel that was sailing in the Strait of Hormuz. Two boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached the ship, the tanker Stena Imperative, “at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker,” Hawkins said in a statement.
Also read: Jaishankar, Rubio ‘welcome’ India-US trade deal, hold talks on critical minerals in Washington
- Iran seeks 'fair and equitable' negotiations: On Tuesday, Iran's president said he directed the country’s foreign minister to “pursue fair and equitable negotiations” with the United States. The statement shows Tehran's willingness to negotiate amid high tensions with the US that were triggered by Iran's brutal crackdown on nationwide protests that started in December 2025.
- Turkey's bid to broker truce: The push for the talks between Tehran and Washington has been mainly from Turkey, according to reports, which said that the country has been working behind the scenes to make the talks possible. AP quoted a Turkish official saying that the location of talks was uncertain but that Turkey was ready to support the process.
- Other countries invited for talks: Foreign ministers of countries such as Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also been invited to attend the talks to dissolve the tensions between Iran and the US that became a geopolitical flashpoint.
Also read: US House passes $1.2 trillion spending package, ending 4-day government shutdown
- Iran's demand for talks venue: Amid fresh flareup with the, Iran has demanded to shift the venue for negotiations from Turkey to Oman, Reuters reported. It also demanded that the scope be narrowed to two-way negotiations on nuclear issues only, the report added.
- What Trump said: While US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached with Iran, he later said, “We are negotiating with them right now.”