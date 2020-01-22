e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Iran will never seek nuclear arms, with or without nuclear deal: Hassan Rouhani

In reaction to Washington withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions, Iran has gradually rolled back on its commitments.

world Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran remained committed to the deal and could reverse its steps away from compliance if other parties fulfilled their obligations.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran remained committed to the deal and could reverse its steps away from compliance if other parties fulfilled their obligations.(Reuters)
         

Iran will never seek nuclear weapons, with or without nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, calling on the European powers to avoid Washington’s mistake of violating Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

“We have never sought nuclear weapons ... With or without the nuclear deal we will never seek nuclear weapon ... The European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact,” said Rouhani, according to his website President.Ir.

In reaction to Washington withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions, Iran has gradually rolled back on its commitments. Rouhani said Iran remained committed to the deal and could reverse its steps away from compliance if other parties fulfilled their obligations.

