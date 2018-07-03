Iran, world powers to meet on nuclear deal in Vienna on Friday

The foreign ministers of Iran and five world powers still party to the 2015 nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Friday for talks on the troubled accord, state media in Tehran said.

The top diplomats of Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will join Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Austrian capital, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported, for their first talks together on the deal since US President Donald Trump announced two months ago he was abandoning the agreement.