Iranian foundation thanks Salman Rushdie's attacker with land offer: Report

An Iranian foundation praised the man who attacked author Salman Rushdie last year, news agency Reuters reporting quoting state TV. The foundation said that it will reward the attacker with 1,000 metres of agricultural land.

Read more: China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine but don’t draw parallels with Taiwan: FM

Salman Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault by a 24-year-old Muslim American from New Jersey on the stage of a literary event in western New York in August.

"We sincerely thank the brave action of the young American who made Muslims happy by blinding one of Rushdie's eyes and disabling one of his hands," Mohammad Esmail Zarei, secretary of the Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini's Fatwas said as per Reuters.

Read more: Author Salman Rushdie's clap back to person who said his books are sh*t

"Rushdie is now no more than living dead and to honour this brave action, about 1,000 square metres of agricultural land will be donated to the person or any of his legal representatives," Mohammad Esmail Zarei added.

Almost 33 years ago, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, had issued a fatwa calling on Muslims to assassinate Salman Rushdie after his controversial book "The Satanic Verses" was published. Born in India, Salmna Rushdie has lived with a bounty on his head, and spent nine years in hiding under British police protection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON