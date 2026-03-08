Iran's favoured next Supremo Mojtaba Khamenei badly wounded in Israeli strike: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and tipped as his successor, was reportedly wounded in an Israeli airstrike. The 56-year-old survived the assassination attempt during the Lion’s Roar military operation on Frbruary 28, Times of Israel reported on Saturday. There is no official word on the matter. FILE - Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally (AP)

The report comes days after President Donald Trump announced that several top Islamic Republic leaders were killed in the operation. Last week, Israeli, American, and Iranian officials confirmed that Ali Khamenei was among the leaders who died. However, it is unclear whether Mojtaba was with his father in the Tehran compound or was targeted in a separate attack. The details and extent of his reported injuries are also known yet.

Meanwhile, Iran is preparing for a major leadership transition following the death of Ali Khamenei, with reports indicating that the country’s Assembly of Experts has already reached a majority agreement on his successor.

Majority consensus reached According to Tehran-based Mehr News Agency (MNA), Assembly of Experts member Mirbaqeri confirmed that the clerical body responsible for selecting Iran’s supreme leader has moved closer to choosing the next leader.

Quoting Mirbaqeri, the report said a "majority consensus over Khamenei's successor has been reached," though the process has not yet been finalized because "some obstacles regarding the process need to be resolved."

Leadership council currently running the country In the meantime, Iran’s leadership council is temporarily overseeing the country during the transition period. In a video released by the Tasnim News Agency, an official speaking on state television reassured the public about the continuity of leadership. "No problem has arisen in the field of leadership."

He added that the council is managing the country while the selection process continues. “Praise be to God, we have come closer, but the situation is one of war.”

Iran denies reports about Mojtaba Khamenei As speculation about possible successors intensifies, the Iranian government has pushed back against reports dubbing Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader.

“Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied,” Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai said.

So far, Iranian state media has not confirmed any specific candidate to succeed the late supreme leader.