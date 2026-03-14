Iran’s internet blackout enters day 14: How citizens are using radios, satellite tools, landline to stay connected

Iran has been facing an extended internet blackout that has now stretched beyond two weeks, according to connectivity monitoring group NetBlocks. The organisation said Friday that internet access across the country remains severely restricted, with connectivity levels reduced to a fraction of what they normally are. Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs Al-Jamous neighbourhood on March 6. (AFP)

Experts monitoring the shutdown told news agency AFP the pattern of disruption strongly suggests the restrictions were imposed by authorities rather than caused by damage during recent airstrikes by the United States and Israel.

A deliberate shutdown Researchers tracking the outage say the scale and consistency of the blackout point to a government-directed measure. Isik Mater, research chief at NetBlocks, said the data indicates that the disruption is intentional rather than the result of infrastructure damage.

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Human rights groups share the same view. According to Iran researcher Raha Bahreini from Amnesty International, the shutdown appears designed to control the flow of information and curb potential dissent during a sensitive period.

Despite these sweeping restrictions, Iranians and those outside the country are still finding limited ways to exchange information.

Shortwave radio makes a comeback One unexpected tool helping information circulate is shortwave radio. The Amsterdam-based nonprofit Radio Zamaneh began broadcasting a nightly Persian-language news programme via shortwave during protests earlier this year.

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The programme airs at 11:00 pm Tehran time and can be received with simple, inexpensive radios. Because shortwave signals travel long distances and are difficult to block completely, they offer a relatively reliable method of reaching audiences even when internet services are shut down.

Phone calls via landline carry brief messages Another communication channel still functioning is traditional landline phone calls. People with family connections abroad continue to receive calls from Iran, though these conversations are often short and cautious.

International calling cards, however, remain costly and unreliable. In many cases, the actual talk time falls far short of the minutes advertised, making even basic communication difficult.

Limited internet through VPNs and special tools Although the blackout has pushed connectivity down to around one percent of normal levels, that still represents a significant number of users in absolute terms. Some people continue to access the internet through virtual private networks (VPNs) or more specialised tools.

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VPNs encrypt internet traffic but cannot function without some level of connection. Even so, a small number of Iranians have managed to use them. Reports suggest that some people suspected of using VPNs have received warning text messages claiming to be from authorities.

More advanced tools, such as those developed by the Toronto-based company Psiphon, attempt to disguise internet traffic to bypass detection. Before the shutdown, the platform had up to six million daily users in Iran. During the blackout, that number has dropped dramatically to fewer than 100,000.

A similar service called Lantern is also used, though only people with higher technical knowledge are currently able to access these networks reliably.

Life without internet For many Iranians, the restrictions have created deep frustration and anxiety. A lawyer in her thirties from Tehran described the situation as overwhelming, saying only a tiny fraction of people she knows still have internet access.

According to her, most people are completely cut off from online information and communication. Accessing the internet sometimes requires visiting friends who maintain multiple VPN connections, which may work unpredictably from one day to the next.

She said the prolonged blackout has made even basic contact with relatives abroad extremely difficult.

Satellite broadcasts share digital files Another workaround involves satellite television technology. A system developed by the US-based nonprofit NetFreedom Pioneers allows users to download digital files from satellite broadcasts.

The project, known as Toosheh, sends encrypted data through a satellite TV channel. Viewers record the broadcast using their home satellite equipment onto a USB device. The files can then be decrypted with a dedicated app on a phone or computer and shared with others.

The organisation estimates that millions of people in Iran used the system during 2025, with thousands to hundreds of thousands relying on it since the latest internet shutdown began.

Because users only receive signals rather than sending data back, the method is difficult for authorities to track.

Starlink access rare and risky Satellite internet devices from Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, have also been used in limited cases. The terminals provide direct satellite connectivity and were previously used during protests earlier this year.

However, the devices are extremely expensive on Iran’s black market, reportedly costing around $2,000. Their high price and scarcity make them rare, particularly in poorer areas that have faced intense government repression.

Human rights groups say there have also been reports of raids on homes and arrests of people suspected of possessing Starlink equipment. According to Amnesty International, individuals caught communicating with the outside world could face severe charges, ranging from prison sentences to even the death penalty.

(With inputs from AFP)