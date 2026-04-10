Iran's last-minute, 2-point caveat for talks with US in Islamabad: Stop Lebanon war, and unfreeze assets

While US President Donald Trump was talking about “reloading” warships, and claiming that Iranians are “alive today” only to negotiate, the regime in Tehran on Friday set a two-pronged condition before any talks can be held. This, even as Vice President JD Vance was already on a plane to Islamabad for talks scheduled for Saturday.

A man rides his motorbike past a billboard installed alongside a road as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad.(Reuters Photo)

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The two demands are: Iranian assets frozen because of ongoing US and global sanctions must be unblocked; and a ceasefire be reached in Lebanon too. Iran's ‌parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf claimed on X that these two conditions were already agreed upon with the US, but the talks won't start until these are fulfilled.

Iran has been unable to obtain tens of billions of dollars of its assets in foreign banks, mainly from exports of oil and gas, due to US sanctions on its key sectors, news agency Reuters noted in its report.

What are the pre-conditions, really?

Both sides continue to make counter-claims on how the two-week ceasefire was reached on Wednesday, April 8, and what the pre-conditions for the talks are.

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{{^usCountry}} Ambiguity persists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ambiguity persists. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump has claimed Iran has agreed to kill its nuclear programme, which he he alleged was meant to make a bomb. Iran has denied having agreed to such a caveat for the talks, and insisted that its uranium-enrichment programme is for nuclear power generation for civilian use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump has claimed Iran has agreed to kill its nuclear programme, which he he alleged was meant to make a bomb. Iran has denied having agreed to such a caveat for the talks, and insisted that its uranium-enrichment programme is for nuclear power generation for civilian use. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By late Friday, Iran upped the ante and underlined its demands on Lebanon and the frozen assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By late Friday, Iran upped the ante and underlined its demands on Lebanon and the frozen assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi echoed Ghalibaf's statement, expressly demanding an end to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi echoed Ghalibaf's statement, expressly demanding an end to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Israel says Lebanon is not part of the peace deal, and that the strikes, which have killed hundreds of civilians, are targeting Iran-backed Shia militia Hezbollah. Vance takes flight, Trump goes ballistic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel says Lebanon is not part of the peace deal, and that the strikes, which have killed hundreds of civilians, are targeting Iran-backed Shia militia Hezbollah. Vance takes flight, Trump goes ballistic {{/usCountry}}

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Both Ghalibaf and Araghchi are expected among Iranian officials at the talks, Pakistani sources have said.

For the US, it's going to be Vance, plus Trump's friend and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

While there was no immediate comment from the White House on Iran's two demands, Trump went ballistic in a post on Truth Social.

"The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" he wrote.

The ceasefire has so far halted the campaign of US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, but has done nothing to end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies. Not has the truce calmed a parallel war waged by Israel in Lebanon.

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Trump earlier told the New York Post that US warships were being reloaded "with the best ammunition to resume strikes on Iran if peace talks in Pakistan fail".

Vance, before leaving for Islamabad, said he expected a positive outcome, but added, "if they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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