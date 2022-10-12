Home / World News / Iran's supreme leader calls anti-hijab protests 'scattered riots'

Iran's supreme leader calls anti-hijab protests 'scattered riots'

world news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:01 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: "These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)
Reuters |

Iran's Supreme Leader called anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

"These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Read more: To Macron, with love: Watch Ukraine's not-so ‘romantic' gesture for France

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in the custody of the morality police, have spread across Iran for the last four weeks.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran ayatollah ali khamenei
iran ayatollah ali khamenei

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out