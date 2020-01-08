e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Denounce Iran missile strikes: Iraq President Barham Saleh

Iran launched the missiles early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Baghdad
Iraq’s President Barham Saleh claimed that he would not allow the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides.
Iraq's President Barham Saleh claimed that he would not allow the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides.(Barham Saleh /Twitter)
         

Iraq’s President Barham Saleh on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile strikes on Iraqi bases where US and other foreign troops are based, saying he feared “dangerous developments” in the region.

“We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides,” his office said in a statement.

Iran launched the missiles early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.

