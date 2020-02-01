e-paper
Iraq president names Mohammad Allawi as new PM, nominee says

President Barham Saleh had told Iraq's divided parliament that he would name his own candidate unless it nominated someone by February 1.

world Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Baghdad
Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi
Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi(Photo: Twitter)
         

Iraq’s president Saturday named ex-communications minister Mohammad Allawi as the country’s new premier, the nominee announced, two months after Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned from the post under pressure from the street.

President Barham Saleh had told Iraq’s divided parliament that he would name his own candidate unless it nominated someone by February 1.

Allawi, 65, in a video he posted to Twitter, said Saleh had named him and that he would form a new government in line with protesters’ demands.

