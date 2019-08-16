Ire over I-Day violence in London; it was peaceful, says UK

world

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:23 IST

As the Indian community expressed ire over Thursday’s violence outside India House, Britain’s Foreign Office on Friday termed the protest ‘overwhelmingly peaceful’, Scotland Yard called it ‘’largely peaceful’, while London mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the violence.

Eyewitnesses, victims, footage and images of the incidents during the large scale protests by anti-India elements showed members of the community who were there to celebrate Independence Day were targeted with eggs and bottles filled with water.

There was no word from the Indian high commission on the incidents, but a senior community leader who did not want to be named said: “It is unfortunate that this was allowed to happen when Priti Patel is the home secretary”, while BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale deplored the incidents in a series of tweets.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Yesterday’s protest outside the Indian High Commission in London was overwhelmingly peaceful. We were in close contact with our colleagues at the Indian High Commission throughout the day.”

However, a spokesperson for Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: “The Mayor supports the right to peaceful and lawful protest and condemns the violence from a small minority that took place outside the Indian High Commission in London yesterday.”

Rajesh Agarwal, London’s deputy mayor, added: “I strongly condemn yesterday’s violence during the protests...To be able to protest is very important in democracy but it’s even more important that all the protests are peaceful and safe”.

According to Scotland Yard, “The event was largely peaceful but officers did have to react and deal with a small number of incidents as they happened. In total there were four arrests for Section 4 of the Public Order Act, affray, obstruction of police and possession of an offensive weapon”.

Sushil Rapatwar, a senior London-based professional who went to India House with his 8-year old daughter Kaavya to participate in cultural events, said: “They seemed hell-bent on creating violence. There were children and elderly people among us”.

“I wanted Kaavya to see flag hoisting ceremony the way we used to attend in India, but she saw something else. I know of at least two people injured: Pravin Patel, who suffered a cut in his forehead, and another with a gash below his eye”, he said.

All entrances to India House were blocked by the milling protestors, confining visitors to Independence Day celebrations inside. Indian officials managed to free one entrance and hastily rescued many Indians who had gathered outside by rushing them inside the building.

Some window panes of India House were shattered and and the building suffered damage, as the police initially struggled to maintain order. Reinforcements were brought in when the situation worsened, prompting allegations that the police were less prepared to deal with the day.

Community leader CB Patel said he received several calls about the violence, and hoped the Indian authorities would take up the matter seriously with British authorities: “Jammu and Kashmir is India’sinternal issue; they should not allow a riot-like situation in London”.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 21:06 IST