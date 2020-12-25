e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Ireland approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, rollout to begin on Dec 30

Ireland approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, rollout to begin on Dec 30

“Delighted to report that I have just signed the regulation authorising the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Ireland. The first delivery will be St Stephen’s Day, first vaccinations December 30,” health minister Stephen Donnelly said on Twitter.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 14:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Dublin
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine.
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters)
         

Ireland has approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, with first delivery expected as early as December 26, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Friday, adding that the vaccination campaign will start next Wednesday.

“Delighted to report that I have just signed the regulation authorising the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Ireland. The first delivery will be St Stephen’s Day, first vaccinations December 30,” Donnelly said on Twitter.

Saint Stephen’s Day is celebrated on December 26.

On Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced new restrictions that took effect on Thursday and will last through January 12, which will include shutting down restaurants, pubs, museums, galleries and libraries, while gyms and pools will be opened only for individual training. Movement between the Irish counties will be banned after Saturday.

tags
top news
BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
If not found beneficial, we will amend the farm laws: Rajnath Singh
If not found beneficial, we will amend the farm laws: Rajnath Singh
Vajpayee played transformational role in shaping India’s foreign policy: Jaishankar
Vajpayee played transformational role in shaping India’s foreign policy: Jaishankar
Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15
Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In