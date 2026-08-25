From electronics to toilet papers: Canada unveils retaliatory tariffs of 15-50% on $20 billion worth of US goods

The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and Canada took a bitter turn on Tuesday as Canada announced counter-tariffs on US goods in retaliation against Donald Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on Canadian imports. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Levis, Quebec, Canada on August 24 (L) and US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on August 21. (AFP)

The Canadian authorities said that they would target the Trump tariffs "dollar for dollar" and released a list of more than 700 items that would be slapped with counter-tariffs. The new tariff regime will kick off starting September 8 and will include items like fish, cheese, smartphones, steel and others.

Ottawa said that they would match the US tariffs on Canadian goods in Trump's recent imposition. The levies will be slapped at 15%, 25% or 50% - same as the US. At the same time, its focus will be on products “most affected by US tariffs.”

“The US proposed new terms that were not in Canada’s best interest, basically, asking too much of Canada, and offering too little in return,” a news release announcing the counter-tariffs read.

Also read: Carney Says Canada Will Negotiate With U.S. If Trump Has the ‘Right Attitude’

US Tariffs On Canada- Why It's Boiling Down Into A Bitter Feud The Trump tariffs on the US came this week after the 79-year-old threatened Canadian leadership to "fall in place" or get slapped with tariffs "far WORSE" than the then-existing regime. Despite Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney accusing the US of subordinating Canada, Trump went on with the tariffs starting a bitter trade war between the two North American neighbors.

Prior to Canada's announcement of the counter tariffs, there were debate in the local leadership about whether to match them dollar-by-dollar or instead use a more targeted redressal mechanism to address the concerns of workers affected by the tariffs. Notably, the new tariff regime is estimated to affect more than $20 billion worth of Canadian products exported to the US.

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“An attitude at the negotiation table that Canada is a subsidiary of the United States,” Carney had said earlier today, "is not something we’re going to accept."

The Associated Press described Carney as "blunt" in their report: a tone he seemed to have carried into the meeting earlier on Tuesday as the decision was made to match the US tariffs dollar-by-dollar.

“We learned during the negotiations that the Americans want to destroy our major industries, including autos, steel and aluminum,” Carney had said. “That was one of the main reasons we said no. It was a bad deal.”