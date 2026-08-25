From electronics to toilet papers: Canada unveils retaliatory tariffs of 15-50% on $20 billion worth of US goods
Canada will impose dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs on 700+ US goods from September 8, escalating the trade war triggered by Trump's 50% tariffs.
The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and Canada took a bitter turn on Tuesday as Canada announced counter-tariffs on US goods in retaliation against Donald Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on Canadian imports.
The Canadian authorities said that they would target the Trump tariffs "dollar for dollar" and released a list of more than 700 items that would be slapped with counter-tariffs. The new tariff regime will kick off starting September 8 and will include items like fish, cheese, smartphones, steel and others.
Ottawa said that they would match the US tariffs on Canadian goods in Trump's recent imposition. The levies will be slapped at 15%, 25% or 50% - same as the US. At the same time, its focus will be on products “most affected by US tariffs.”
“The US proposed new terms that were not in Canada’s best interest, basically, asking too much of Canada, and offering too little in return,” a news release announcing the counter-tariffs read.
Also read: Carney Says Canada Will Negotiate With U.S. If Trump Has the ‘Right Attitude’
US Tariffs On Canada- Why It's Boiling Down Into A Bitter Feud
The Trump tariffs on the US came this week after the 79-year-old threatened Canadian leadership to "fall in place" or get slapped with tariffs "far WORSE" than the then-existing regime. Despite Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney accusing the US of subordinating Canada, Trump went on with the tariffs starting a bitter trade war between the two North American neighbors.
Prior to Canada's announcement of the counter tariffs, there were debate in the local leadership about whether to match them dollar-by-dollar or instead use a more targeted redressal mechanism to address the concerns of workers affected by the tariffs. Notably, the new tariff regime is estimated to affect more than $20 billion worth of Canadian products exported to the US.
Also read: JD Vance calls Canada a ‘state’ in sudden slip-up at Maine event: ‘Sorry, Freudian slip’ | Watch
“An attitude at the negotiation table that Canada is a subsidiary of the United States,” Carney had said earlier today, "is not something we’re going to accept."
The Associated Press described Carney as "blunt" in their report: a tone he seemed to have carried into the meeting earlier on Tuesday as the decision was made to match the US tariffs dollar-by-dollar.
“We learned during the negotiations that the Americans want to destroy our major industries, including autos, steel and aluminum,” Carney had said. “That was one of the main reasons we said no. It was a bad deal.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More