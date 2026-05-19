Ireland President ‘very proud, very worried’ after sister, aboard Gaza flotilla, detained by Israel | How it happened

Ireland has expressed concern after several activists and civilians were detained by Israel on Monday. As per the government, among the 12 Irish citizens onboard is Dr Margaret Connolly, sister of Ireland's President, Catherine Connolly. Dr Margaret Connolly, who was on board the vessel Blue Toys, is a general practitioner in the town of Sligo in northwest Ireland. (drmargaretconnollysligo) On Monday, Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla, which was more than 250 nautical miles from the Gaza Strip, still in international waters. After learning of the interception, Irish President Connolly stated that the incident was "quite upsetting". Speaking after visiting King Charles during her UK Visit, the Irish leader stated she was “very proud of my sister, but I’m also very worried about her.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris also condemned the act, stating that his thoughts are with the president and other families whose loved ones have been detained. “I was very struck by the president’s comments yesterday, because on a purely personal level, of course you’d be worried, and my heart goes out to President Connolly and her family, and indeed all of the families of those detained," said Harris, adding that Israel's interception of the aid vessel in international waters was illegal and a breach of international law. In an official statement from the Taoiseach, the prime minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin condemned the interception as “unacceptable”. "I strongly condemn the interception of boats in the Sumud flotilla in international waters and the detention of those on board by Israeli military forces, and call for their immediate release. Meanwhile, the Government has raised concerns for the welfare of those detained with the Israeli authorities," said Martin. The Irish PM added that the matter will also be raised with the European Union.

Israel intercepts vessels to Gaza Over 40 vessels were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters. In a statement, the Global Sumud Flotilla said that it had lost contact with the intercepted boats. The group added that over 420 people from 30 countries were taking part in the aid flotilla, which involved over 50 vessels. Following the interception, videos from Dr Margaret Connolly, and five others, which appear to have been recorded before they were detained, were released by the group. Dr Margaret Connolly, who was on board the vessel Blue Toys, is a general practitioner in the town of Sligo in northwest Ireland.