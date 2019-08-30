e-paper
Ireland says no ‘credible’ proposals from UK on replacing Brexit backstop

“We all want to get a deal but, at the moment, nothing credible has come from the UK government in terms of alternatives to the backstop,” he told reporters on arriving for talks with his EU peers in Brussels.

world Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Helsinki
A pro-Brexit protester stands behind an EU flag.
A pro-Brexit protester stands behind an EU flag.(Reuters Photo)
         

The British government has not made concrete or credible proposals on replacing the backstop in the stalled Brexit withdrawal agreement, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 11:35 IST

