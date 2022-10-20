Irish airline sends Liz Truss to 'ANY' airport in cheeky jab after UK PM quits

Irish ultra low cost airline Ryanair took a swipe at outgoing British prime minister Liz Truss Thursday after she announced her resignation. Ryanair tweeted a mock-up of a boarding pass in the Tory leader's name with 10D - a reference to the UK PM's official residence, 10 Downing Street - as the seat and LGW, or Gatwick in London, as the departing airport and ÁNY, or 'anywhere' as the destination. The mock-up also contained a QR code that linked to The GBP / Euro currency chart on Google, which shows the pound recovering. To top it all, the tweet contained a 'waving hand' emoji to underline the 'goodbye' message.

Truss's time as prime minister of the United Kingdom came to an end Thursday evening - just 45 days after it started - with her controversial economic policies triggering an internal revolt similar to one that ousted Boris Johnson in July.

The pound bounced back after Truss' resignation, which was widely predicted from the moment her government's debt-fuelled budget panicked the markets.

There were even humorous exchanges between Ryanair and other Twitter users, including the handle run by Liverpool's John Lennon Airport.

"Make sure it's non-refundable. We know what she's like…" the airport said.

"Don't worry she's no exception," Ryanair shot back.

In a brief address, Truss, 47, said she had been elected (after an internal leadership contest) to cut taxes and boost economic growth. "I recognise I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Her departure leaves the Tories badly damaged and trailing Labour by over 30 points after more than 12 years in power; in the past seven years the UK has had four (Truss' successor will be the fifth) prime ministers.

Labour leader Keir Starmer and other political parties have demanded a general election - the last one was in 2019 - but the Conservatives have refused to play ball and will hold a second leadership contest in as many months.

Truss said she would remain in power till a new leader is chosen.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak - who was beaten by Truss in the September contest - is the odds-on favourite to replace his rival, who now has the unfortunate distinction of being the UK's shortest-serving prime minister.

Former PM Boris Johnson has emerged as a dark horse.

Truss' biggest mistake

Apart from a dubious leadership style, Truss' massive 45 billion pound tax cuts package amid the worst inflation in four decades led to her ignominious exit.

The biggest tax giveaway in 50 years upset markets that reacted violently amid fears it could hamper the war on inflation and destabilise public finances.

The pound's tumble to an all-time low against the dollar forced the Bank of England to intervene and added to Truss' woes.

Scrambling for answers, Truss sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped a plan to freeze corporation tax next year, but public ire and pressure finally forced her to quit.

With input from Bloomberg

